A Python library for handling Trusted Automated eXchange of Indicator Information (TAXII™) v1.x Messages and invoking TAXII Services. The primary goal of libtaxii is to remain faithful to both the TAXII specifications and customary Python practices. It is designed to be intuitive for both Python developers and XML developers. The repository layout includes directories for documentation, source code, tests, and TAXII XML Schemas for validation. Releases follow a major.minor.revision versioning scheme.