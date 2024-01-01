A Pythonic framework for automated threat modeling shifting left.
A Python library for handling Trusted Automated eXchange of Indicator Information (TAXII™) v1.x Messages and invoking TAXII Services. The primary goal of libtaxii is to remain faithful to both the TAXII specifications and customary Python practices. It is designed to be intuitive for both Python developers and XML developers. The repository layout includes directories for documentation, source code, tests, and TAXII XML Schemas for validation. Releases follow a major.minor.revision versioning scheme.
Bearded Avenger is a cybersecurity tool with various integrations and deployment instructions available.
A collection of YARA rules for research and hunting purposes.
A tool for investigating incidents involving users clicking on emails with links or attachments and opening macro-enabled word documents using Sysmon.
CAPEC™ is a comprehensive dictionary of known attack patterns used by adversaries to exploit weaknesses in cyber-enabled capabilities.
Vectra AI offers an AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence platform that uses advanced machine learning to detect and respond to cyber threats across hybrid cloud environments.