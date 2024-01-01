Threat Bus 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A threat intelligence dissemination layer for open-source security tools. Threat Bus is a pub-sub broker for threat intelligence data, allowing seamless integration of threat intel platforms like OpenCTI or MISP with detection tools like Zeek or VAST. It transports indicators and sightings in STIX-2 format, features a plugin-based architecture for easy extension, and offers snapshotting for requesting threat intelligence data for specific time ranges.