msticpy is a library for InfoSec investigation and hunting in Jupyter Notebooks with extensive functionality for log data analysis, threat intelligence enrichment, and visualization.
A threat intelligence dissemination layer for open-source security tools. Threat Bus is a pub-sub broker for threat intelligence data, allowing seamless integration of threat intel platforms like OpenCTI or MISP with detection tools like Zeek or VAST. It transports indicators and sightings in STIX-2 format, features a plugin-based architecture for easy extension, and offers snapshotting for requesting threat intelligence data for specific time ranges.
A threat hunting capability that leverages Sysmon and MITRE ATT&CK on Azure Sentinel
A Splunk app mapped to MITRE ATT&CK to guide threat hunts.
Pulsedive is a threat intelligence platform that provides frictionless threat intelligence for growing teams, offering features such as indicator enrichment, threat research, and API integration.
A repository of Yara signatures under the GNU-GPLv2 license for the cybersecurity community.
Free intelligence feeds for cybersecurity professionals to stay informed about emerging threats and trends.