OSINTLeak

OSINTLeak is an all-in-one breach intelligence platform designed to help security professionals, OSINT researchers, and enterprise teams discover, analyze, and respond to exposed information across deep and dark web sources. The platform combines comprehensive search capabilities with continuous monitoring to provide instant alerts when credentials or sensitive assets appear in data breaches, public repositories, paste sites, or stealer logs. Core Capabilities: 1. Search across massive leak databases using 15+ search parameters including email, domain, IP, username, and more 2. Monitor for organization-specific data exposure with real-time alerting 3. Identify potential security vulnerabilities through exposed configuration files and credentials 4. Track information disclosure across multiple platforms including dark web sources 5. Generate detailed reports on discovered leaked information 6. Link related breaches through advanced filtering and similar-search functionality Integration Options: 1. API, SDK, and CLI access for seamless workflow integration 2. Scalable from individual investigations to enterprise-wide security operations Target Users: - Security researchers and penetration testers - OSINT professionals tracking exposed data - Enterprise security teams protecting organizational assets - Blue teams assessing their organization's exposure footprint OSINTLeak is committed to preventing abuse and enforcing responsible use. We’ve implemented rigorous safeguards and compliance checks to ensure all users adhere to our Terms of Service and handle sensitive data ethically and lawfully.