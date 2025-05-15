OSINTLeak is an all-in-one breach intelligence platform designed to help security professionals, OSINT researchers, and enterprise teams discover, analyze, and respond to exposed information across deep and dark web sources. The platform combines comprehensive search capabilities with continuous monitoring to provide instant alerts when credentials or sensitive assets appear in data breaches, public repositories, paste sites, or stealer logs. Core Capabilities: 1. Search across massive leak databases using 15+ search parameters including email, domain, IP, username, and more 2. Monitor for organization-specific data exposure with real-time alerting 3. Identify potential security vulnerabilities through exposed configuration files and credentials 4. Track information disclosure across multiple platforms including dark web sources 5. Generate detailed reports on discovered leaked information 6. Link related breaches through advanced filtering and similar-search functionality Integration Options: 1. API, SDK, and CLI access for seamless workflow integration 2. Scalable from individual investigations to enterprise-wide security operations Target Users: - Security researchers and penetration testers - OSINT professionals tracking exposed data - Enterprise security teams protecting organizational assets - Blue teams assessing their organization's exposure footprint OSINTLeak is committed to preventing abuse and enforcing responsible use. We’ve implemented rigorous safeguards and compliance checks to ensure all users adhere to our Terms of Service and handle sensitive data ethically and lawfully.
FEATURES
15+ Search Selectors
Massive Leak & Stealer Log Database
Advanced Filtering & Similar Search
Free & Premium Plans
API Access for Automation
Monitoring & Alerts
ALTERNATIVES
Easy-to-use live forensics toolbox for Linux endpoints with various capabilities such as process inspection, memory analysis, and YARA scanning.
Free software for extracting Microsoft cabinet files, supporting all features and formats of Microsoft cabinet files and Windows CE installation files.
Browse and analyze iPhone/iPad backups with detailed file properties and various viewers.
A Windows Registry hive extraction library that reads and writes Windows Registry 'hive' binary files.
A simple Golang application for storing NIST National Software Reference Library Reference Data Set (NSRL RDS) with md5 and sha1 hash lookup searches.
A high-performance digital forensics exploitation tool for extracting structured information from various inputs without parsing file system structures.
Diffy is a digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) tool developed by Netflix's Security Intelligence and Response Team (SIRT) for scoping compromises across cloud instances.
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
OSINTLeak
OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Check Point CloudGuard WAF
A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.