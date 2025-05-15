OSINTLeak Logo

OSINTLeak

2
Commercial
Digital Forensics
Osint
Information Security
Security Tools
Data Breach
Reconnaissance
Security Research
Threat Intelligence
Red Team
Blue Team
Vulnerability Assessment
Visit Website

OSINTLeak is an all-in-one breach intelligence platform designed to help security professionals, OSINT researchers, and enterprise teams discover, analyze, and respond to exposed information across deep and dark web sources. The platform combines comprehensive search capabilities with continuous monitoring to provide instant alerts when credentials or sensitive assets appear in data breaches, public repositories, paste sites, or stealer logs. Core Capabilities: 1. Search across massive leak databases using 15+ search parameters including email, domain, IP, username, and more 2. Monitor for organization-specific data exposure with real-time alerting 3. Identify potential security vulnerabilities through exposed configuration files and credentials 4. Track information disclosure across multiple platforms including dark web sources 5. Generate detailed reports on discovered leaked information 6. Link related breaches through advanced filtering and similar-search functionality Integration Options: 1. API, SDK, and CLI access for seamless workflow integration 2. Scalable from individual investigations to enterprise-wide security operations Target Users: - Security researchers and penetration testers - OSINT professionals tracking exposed data - Enterprise security teams protecting organizational assets - Blue teams assessing their organization's exposure footprint OSINTLeak is committed to preventing abuse and enforcing responsible use. We’ve implemented rigorous safeguards and compliance checks to ensure all users adhere to our Terms of Service and handle sensitive data ethically and lawfully.

FEATURES

15+ Search Selectors

Massive Leak & Stealer Log Database

Advanced Filtering & Similar Search

Free & Premium Plans

API Access for Automation

Monitoring & Alerts

ALTERNATIVES

Linux Expl0rer Logo
Linux Expl0rer

Easy-to-use live forensics toolbox for Linux endpoints with various capabilities such as process inspection, memory analysis, and YARA scanning.

Free
Digital Forensics
cabextract Logo
cabextract

Free software for extracting Microsoft cabinet files, supporting all features and formats of Microsoft cabinet files and Windows CE installation files.

Free
Digital Forensics
Orochi Logo
Orochi

Orochi is a collaborative forensic memory dump analysis framework.

Free
Digital Forensics
iPBD2 - iPhone Backup Decoder and Analyzer Logo
iPBD2 - iPhone Backup Decoder and Analyzer

Browse and analyze iPhone/iPad backups with detailed file properties and various viewers.

Free
Digital Forensics
hivex Logo
hivex

A Windows Registry hive extraction library that reads and writes Windows Registry 'hive' binary files.

Free
Digital Forensics
Softrace Logo
Softrace

A simple Golang application for storing NIST National Software Reference Library Reference Data Set (NSRL RDS) with md5 and sha1 hash lookup searches.

Free
Digital Forensics
bulk_extractor Logo
bulk_extractor

A high-performance digital forensics exploitation tool for extracting structured information from various inputs without parsing file system structures.

Free
Digital Forensics
Diffy (DEPRECATED) Logo
Diffy (DEPRECATED)

Diffy is a digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) tool developed by Netflix's Security Intelligence and Response Team (SIRT) for scoping compromises across cloud instances.

Free
Digital Forensics

PINNED

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Resources
OSINTLeak Logo

OSINTLeak

OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.

Digital Forensics
ImmuniWeb® Discovery Logo

ImmuniWeb® Discovery

ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.

Attack Surface Management
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Check Point CloudGuard WAF Logo

Check Point CloudGuard WAF

A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security