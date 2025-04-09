Malware Patrol Enterprise Threat Intelligence is a threat intelligence service that provides organizations with actionable threat data to enhance their security operations. The platform offers various threat intelligence feeds containing indicators of compromise (IoCs) that can be integrated into security information and event management (SIEM) systems, threat intelligence platforms (TIPs), and other security tools. The service includes several solutions: 1. Threat Intelligence Data Feeds - Collections of IoCs covering malware URLs, malicious samples, malicious IPs, command and control servers (C2s), domain generation algorithms (DGAs), cryptomining sites, and newly registered domains. These feeds can be customized to meet specific data or ingestion requirements. 2. DNS Firewall - A DNS Response Policy Zone (RPZ) firewall solution that provides protection against command and control servers, DGAs used by malware and ransomware, cryptominers, and phishing sites. The zone files are updated every five minutes to ensure current protection. 3. Business Protect - A solution designed for small to medium-sized businesses that provides protection against the latest malware and ransomware campaigns in formats compatible with common security tools. Malware Patrol validates its threat intelligence data daily through DNS resolution and URL visits to minimize false positives. The service collects threat data from various sources, including proprietary collection mechanisms, open-source intelligence (OSINT), honeypots, spamtraps, and sharing agreements. The platform also maintains a historical database to provide context and correlation for threat analysis. The service is designed to be integrated with existing security infrastructure and supports common cybersecurity tools including intrusion prevention systems (IPS), intrusion detection systems (IDS), firewalls, and SIEMs.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
A library of Amazon S3 attack scenarios with mitigation strategies.
The FASTEST Way to Consume Threat Intelligence and make it actionable.
Python APIs for serializing and de-serializing STIX2 JSON content with higher-level APIs for common tasks.
Acapulco is a Splunk application that automatically generates meta-events from hpfeeds channels and visualizes them using D3.js.
Python-based client for IBM XForce Exchange with an improved version available.
A reference implementation for collecting events and performing CAR analytics to detect potential adversary activity.
RedEye is a visual analytic tool for enhancing Red and Blue Team operations.
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Check Point CloudGuard WAF
A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.