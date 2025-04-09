Malware Patrol Enterprise Threat Intelligence 0 Commercial

Visit Website Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

Malware Patrol Enterprise Threat Intelligence is a threat intelligence service that provides organizations with actionable threat data to enhance their security operations. The platform offers various threat intelligence feeds containing indicators of compromise (IoCs) that can be integrated into security information and event management (SIEM) systems, threat intelligence platforms (TIPs), and other security tools. The service includes several solutions: 1. Threat Intelligence Data Feeds - Collections of IoCs covering malware URLs, malicious samples, malicious IPs, command and control servers (C2s), domain generation algorithms (DGAs), cryptomining sites, and newly registered domains. These feeds can be customized to meet specific data or ingestion requirements. 2. DNS Firewall - A DNS Response Policy Zone (RPZ) firewall solution that provides protection against command and control servers, DGAs used by malware and ransomware, cryptominers, and phishing sites. The zone files are updated every five minutes to ensure current protection. 3. Business Protect - A solution designed for small to medium-sized businesses that provides protection against the latest malware and ransomware campaigns in formats compatible with common security tools. Malware Patrol validates its threat intelligence data daily through DNS resolution and URL visits to minimize false positives. The service collects threat data from various sources, including proprietary collection mechanisms, open-source intelligence (OSINT), honeypots, spamtraps, and sharing agreements. The platform also maintains a historical database to provide context and correlation for threat analysis. The service is designed to be integrated with existing security infrastructure and supports common cybersecurity tools including intrusion prevention systems (IPS), intrusion detection systems (IDS), firewalls, and SIEMs.