Create deceptive webpages to deceive and redirect attackers away from real websites by cloning them.
Harbinger is a threat intelligence domain/IP/hash threat feeds checker that checks IPVoid, URLVoid, Virustotal, and Cymon. It can also be used in file analysis mode or single item mode. Usage: harbinger.py [-h] [-i IP] [-d DOMAIN] [-a HASH] [-fd FILE_DOMAIN] [-fi FILE_IP] [-fh FILE_HASH] [--api API] [--vtapi VTAPI] Threat Intelligence usage: harbinger.py [-h] [-i IP] [-d DOMAIN] [-a HASH] [-fd FILE_DOMAIN] [-fi FILE_IP] [-fh FILE_HASH] [--api API] [--vtapi VTAPI] optional arguments: -h, --help show this help message and exit -i IP, --ip IP ip address to check -d DOMAIN, --domain DOMAIN domain to check -a HASH, --hash HASH hash to check -fd FILE_DOMAIN, --file-domain FILE_DOMAIN file with domain list to check. One per line. -fi FILE_IP, --file-ip FILE_IP file with ip list to check. One per line. -fh FILE_HASH, --file-hash FILE_HASH file with hash list to check. One per line. --api API API key to use --vtapi VTAPI VT API key to use
Open Source Threat Intelligence Gathering and Processing Framework
A Python library for handling TAXII v1.x Messages and invoking TAXII Services.
An extendable tool to extract and aggregate IOCs from threat feeds, integrates with ThreatKB and MISP.
Deception based detection techniques with MITRE ATT&CK mapping and Honey Resources.
Provides breach and attack simulation products for security control validation, offering three different products to meet the needs of organizations of various sizes and maturity levels.