DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor Logo

DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor

The DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor is a tool that turns a Raspberry Pi into a honeypot to collect and submit security logs to the DShield project for analysis.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotraspberry-picowrieweb-application-securitytelnetssh
Emulate Raspberry Pi with QEMU Logo

Emulate Raspberry Pi with QEMU

Guide on emulating Raspberry Pi with QEMU and exploring Arm TrustZone research.

Malware Analysis
Free
qemuraspberry-piarmemulation
CyBot Open Source Threat Intelligence Chat Bot Logo

CyBot Open Source Threat Intelligence Chat Bot

CyBot is a free and open source threat intelligence chat bot with a community-driven plugin framework.

Threat Management
Free
botthreat-intelligenceopensourceraspberry-pipython
OpenCanary Logo

OpenCanary

OpenCanary is a multi-protocol network honeypot with low resource requirements and alerting capabilities.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotpythoncross-platformlinuxraspberry-pi
Malbait Logo

Malbait

A Perl honeypot program for monitoring hostile traffic and wasting hackers' time.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsecurity-monitoringraspberry-pi