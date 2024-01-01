CINSscore.com

A project that detects malicious SSL connections by identifying and blacklisting SSL certificates used by botnet C&C servers and identifying JA3 fingerprints to detect and block malware botnet C&C communication.
Leveraging data from a network of Sentinel devices and trusted InfoSec sources, CINS is a Threat Intelligence database providing accurate and timely scores for any IP address worldwide. The CINS Army list offers collective defense through community and Sentinel IPS unit sourced reputation data, whois information, score history, and specifics about the score.
Repository of APT-related documents and notes sorted by year.
Threat hunter based on osquery and Salt Open, querying open network sockets against threat intelligence sources.
Maltego transform pack for analyzing and graphing Honeypots using MySQL data.
Maldatabase is a threat intelligence platform providing malware datasets and threat intelligence feeds for malware data science and threat intelligence.
Scan files with Yara, match findings to VirusTotal comments.