CINSscore.com

Leveraging data from a network of Sentinel devices and trusted InfoSec sources, CINS is a Threat Intelligence database providing accurate and timely scores for any IP address worldwide. The CINS Army list offers collective defense through community and Sentinel IPS unit sourced reputation data, whois information, score history, and specifics about the score.