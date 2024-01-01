ThreatMiner 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

ThreatMiner is a threat intelligence portal designed to enable analysts to research under a single interface. It aggregates data from various open source feeds and provides contextual information related to indicators of compromise (IOCs). The portal allows analysts to research, pivot, and enrich data, and also provides links to external resources for additional information. ThreatMiner relies on various open source tools and data feeds, including IOCParser, APTNotes, CIRCL, VirusTotal, Malwr.com, Hybrid-Analysis, Alienvault OTX, ipinfo, Robtex, CleanMX, VirusShare, and Sinica. It also performs native DNS enrichment via native applications. The portal aims to free analysts from data collection and provide a single interface for carrying out tasks, from reading reports to pivoting and data enrichment.