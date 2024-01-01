Maltiverse automates Threat Intelligence for small and medium-sized SecOps teams, providing an effective and affordable service.
ThreatMiner is a threat intelligence portal designed to enable analysts to research under a single interface. It aggregates data from various open source feeds and provides contextual information related to indicators of compromise (IOCs). The portal allows analysts to research, pivot, and enrich data, and also provides links to external resources for additional information. ThreatMiner relies on various open source tools and data feeds, including IOCParser, APTNotes, CIRCL, VirusTotal, Malwr.com, Hybrid-Analysis, Alienvault OTX, ipinfo, Robtex, CleanMX, VirusShare, and Sinica. It also performs native DNS enrichment via native applications. The portal aims to free analysts from data collection and provide a single interface for carrying out tasks, from reading reports to pivoting and data enrichment.
Converts OpenIOC v1.0 XML files into STIX Indicators, generating STIX v1.2 and CybOX v2.1 content.
A collection of YARA rules for research and hunting purposes.
Threat intelligence platform providing real-time threat data and insights.
A library of adversary emulation plans to evaluate defensive capabilities against real-world threats.
Threat hunter based on osquery and Salt Open, querying open network sockets against threat intelligence sources.