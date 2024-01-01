Stay informed with Rapid7's cybersecurity blog and vulnerability news updates.
MITRE ATT&CK® is a globally-accessible knowledge base of adversary tactics and techniques based on real-world observations. The ATT&CK knowledge base is used as a foundation for the development of specific threat models and methodologies in the private sector, in government, and in the cybersecurity product and service community. With the creation of ATT&CK, MITRE is fulfilling its mission to solve problems for a safer world — by bringing communities together to develop more effective cybersecurity. ATT&CK is open and available to any person or organization for use at no charge.
Stay informed with Rapid7's cybersecurity blog and vulnerability news updates.
CAPEC™ is a comprehensive dictionary of known attack patterns used by adversaries to exploit weaknesses in cyber-enabled capabilities.
Bearded Avenger is a cybersecurity tool with various integrations and deployment instructions available.
Create deceptive webpages to deceive and redirect attackers away from real websites by cloning them.
Repository containing MITRE ATT&CK and CAPEC datasets in STIX 2.0 for cybersecurity threat modeling.
RiskAnalytics Solutions offers community projects for cyber threat intelligence sharing and collaboration.