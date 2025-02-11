Non Human Identity Threat Center Logo

The Non Human Identity Threat Center is a threat intelligence platform focused on monitoring and analyzing threats targeting non-human identities across various industries. The platform tracks and provides detailed information about threat actors targeting service accounts, API keys, OAuth tokens, SAS tokens, and other non-human identity credentials. Key features include: - Industry-specific threat actor tracking and categorization - Detailed threat actor profiles with origin, status, and targeted industries - Activity trend monitoring and visualization - Reputation scoring system for threat actors - Real-time alerting for new threats in specific industries - Coverage of multiple sectors including healthcare, finance, energy, retail, and manufacturing The platform maintains a database of known threat actors, their tactics, tools, and behaviors, with particular emphasis on: - Automated scraping activities - Bot-driven attacks - API vulnerability exploitation - Credential theft - Phishing campaigns targeting non-human identities Users can filter threat actors by industry sector and receive updates about emerging threats relevant to their organization's sector.

