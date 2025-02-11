The Non Human Identity Threat Center is a threat intelligence platform focused on monitoring and analyzing threats targeting non-human identities across various industries. The platform tracks and provides detailed information about threat actors targeting service accounts, API keys, OAuth tokens, SAS tokens, and other non-human identity credentials. Key features include: - Industry-specific threat actor tracking and categorization - Detailed threat actor profiles with origin, status, and targeted industries - Activity trend monitoring and visualization - Reputation scoring system for threat actors - Real-time alerting for new threats in specific industries - Coverage of multiple sectors including healthcare, finance, energy, retail, and manufacturing The platform maintains a database of known threat actors, their tactics, tools, and behaviors, with particular emphasis on: - Automated scraping activities - Bot-driven attacks - API vulnerability exploitation - Credential theft - Phishing campaigns targeting non-human identities Users can filter threat actors by industry sector and receive updates about emerging threats relevant to their organization's sector.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
Daily feed of bad IPs with blacklist hit scores for cybersecurity professionals to stay informed about malicious IP addresses.
FireEye Mandiant SunBurst Countermeasures: freely available rules for detecting malicious files and activity
Repository with projects for photo and video hashing, content moderation, and signal exchange.
ONYPHE is a cyber defense search engine that discovers exposed assets and provides real-time monitoring to identify vulnerabilities and potential risks.
A cybersecurity tool with online demo, mailing list, and multiple installation methods.
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Kriptos
An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.
System Two Security
An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.
Aikido Security
Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.
Permiso
Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.