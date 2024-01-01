Automate security incident handling and facilitate real-time activities of incident handlers.
SyntheticSun is a defense-in-depth security automation and monitoring framework that utilizes threat intelligence, machine learning, managed AWS security services, and serverless technologies to prevent, detect, and respond to threats. It uses event- and time-based serverless automation to collect, normalize, enrich, and correlate security telemetry in Kibana. It leverages threat intelligence, geolocation data, open-source intelligence, machine learning (ML) backed anomaly detection, and AWS APIs to identify potential threats. Additionally, it utilizes Random Cut Forests (RCF) and IP Insights unsupervised ML algorithms to identify anomalies in timeseries and IP-entity pair data. It dynamically updates AWS WAFv2 IP Sets and Amazon GuardDuty threat intel sets to enhance protection against known threats.
Malware allows attackers to execute Windows commands from a remote environment
Stronghold is the easiest way to securely configure your Mac.
Incident response and digital forensics tool for transforming data sources and logs into graphs.
A web collaborative platform for incident responders to share technical details during investigations, shipped in Docker containers for easy installation and upgrades.
A collection of AWS security architectures for various security operations.