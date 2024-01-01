SyntheticSun 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

SyntheticSun is a defense-in-depth security automation and monitoring framework that utilizes threat intelligence, machine learning, managed AWS security services, and serverless technologies to prevent, detect, and respond to threats. It uses event- and time-based serverless automation to collect, normalize, enrich, and correlate security telemetry in Kibana. It leverages threat intelligence, geolocation data, open-source intelligence, machine learning (ML) backed anomaly detection, and AWS APIs to identify potential threats. Additionally, it utilizes Random Cut Forests (RCF) and IP Insights unsupervised ML algorithms to identify anomalies in timeseries and IP-entity pair data. It dynamically updates AWS WAFv2 IP Sets and Amazon GuardDuty threat intel sets to enhance protection against known threats.