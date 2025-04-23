Phantom Threat Inteliigence 0 Commercial

Phantom Threat Intelligence is a cybersecurity solution designed to collect, analyze, and operationalize threat intelligence data from multiple sources. The platform aggregates threat data from various feeds and sources, enabling security teams to identify, prioritize, and respond to potential threats more effectively. It helps organizations maintain awareness of emerging threats and vulnerabilities that could impact their environments. Phantom Threat Intelligence likely provides capabilities for: - Collecting and normalizing threat data from multiple intelligence sources - Correlating threat indicators across different data sets - Providing context and enrichment for threat indicators - Enabling automated responses to identified threats - Supporting integration with existing security tools and workflows - Facilitating threat hunting activities - Generating actionable intelligence reports The solution aims to help security operations teams reduce the time needed to identify and respond to threats by centralizing intelligence data and providing the necessary context for decision-making.