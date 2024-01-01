behavioral-analysis

Cuckoo Mod

A modified version of Cuckoo Sandbox with enhanced features and capabilities.

Malware Analysis
malware-analysisfile-analysisbehavioral-analysissignature-based-detection
Tracee

Tracee is a runtime security and observability tool using eBPF technology.

Application Security
runtime-securityobservabilityebpfsystem-securitybehavioral-analysis
CAPE

Malware sandbox for executing malicious files in an isolated environment with advanced features.

Malware Analysis
malware-analysissandboxfile-analysisbehavioral-analysisforensic-analysismalware-detection
Crowdroid: Behavior-Based Malware Detection System for Android

A behavior-based malware detection system for Android platforms that uses crowdsourcing to detect anomalies and malware in applications.

Guides and eBooks
malware-detectionbehavioral-analysismobile-security
Malheur

Automatic analysis of malware behavior using machine learning.

Malware Analysis
malware-analysisbehavioral-analysismachine-learning
Valkyrie Comodo

Valkyrie is a sophisticated file verdict system that enhances malware detection through behavioral analysis and extensive file feature examination.

Malware Analysis
file-analysismalware-detectionbehavioral-analysisantivirusthreat-detection