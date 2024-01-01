6 tools and resources
A modified version of Cuckoo Sandbox with enhanced features and capabilities.
Tracee is a runtime security and observability tool using eBPF technology.
Malware sandbox for executing malicious files in an isolated environment with advanced features.
A behavior-based malware detection system for Android platforms that uses crowdsourcing to detect anomalies and malware in applications.
Automatic analysis of malware behavior using machine learning.
Valkyrie is a sophisticated file verdict system that enhances malware detection through behavioral analysis and extensive file feature examination.