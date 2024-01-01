MITRE ATT&CK and CAPEC Datasets in STIX 2.0

Maldatabase is a threat intelligence platform providing malware datasets and threat intelligence feeds for malware data science and threat intelligence.
This repository contains the MITRE ATT&CK® and CAPEC™ datasets expressed in STIX 2.0. See USAGE or USAGE-CAPEC for information on using this content with python-stix2. If you are looking for ATT&CK represented in STIX 2.1, please see the attack-stix-data GitHub repository. Both MITRE/CTI (this repository) and attack-stix-data will be maintained and updated with new ATT&CK releases for the foreseeable future, but the data model of attack-stix-data includes quality-of-life improvements not found on MITRE/CTI. Please see the attack-stix-data USAGE document for more information on the improved data model of that repository.
Maldatabase is a threat intelligence platform providing malware datasets and threat intelligence feeds for malware data science and threat intelligence.
A Python library for interacting with TAXII servers
msticpy is a library for InfoSec investigation and hunting in Jupyter Notebooks with extensive functionality for log data analysis, threat intelligence enrichment, and visualization.
Provides breach and attack simulation products for security control validation, offering three different products to meet the needs of organizations of various sizes and maturity levels.
BotScout.com provides proactive bot detection, screening, and banning through a powerful API.
Deception based detection techniques with MITRE ATT&CK mapping and Honey Resources.