MITRE ATT&CK and CAPEC Datasets in STIX 2.0

This repository contains the MITRE ATT&CK® and CAPEC™ datasets expressed in STIX 2.0. See USAGE or USAGE-CAPEC for information on using this content with python-stix2. If you are looking for ATT&CK represented in STIX 2.1, please see the attack-stix-data GitHub repository. Both MITRE/CTI (this repository) and attack-stix-data will be maintained and updated with new ATT&CK releases for the foreseeable future, but the data model of attack-stix-data includes quality-of-life improvements not found on MITRE/CTI. Please see the attack-stix-data USAGE document for more information on the improved data model of that repository.