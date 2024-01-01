Tools to export data from MISP MySQL database for post-incident analysis and correlation.
CRITs is an open source malware and threat repository that provides a unified tool for analysts and security experts engaged in threat defense. It allows for flexible and collaborative analysis of threat data, and can be installed locally or shared among trusted organizations. CRITs provides a platform for the security community to quickly adapt to an ever-changing threat landscape. The platform offers a global developer network, a threat defense think tank, and collaborative defense features, enabling community-driven threat research and analysis. Users can join the community by signing up for mailing lists, joining IRC, or contributing to the project on Github.
A threat hunting tool for Windows event logs to detect APT movements and decrease the time to uncover suspicious activity.
OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various brands.
A comprehensive and unrestricted dataset of security incidents for research and decision-making
A platform providing real-time threat intelligence streams and reports on internet-exposed assets to help organizations monitor and secure their attack surface.
A library of event-based analytics written in EQL to detect adversary behaviors, now integrated into the Detection Engine of Kibana.