Cisco Umbrella is a cloud security platform that offers protection against threats on the internet by blocking malicious activity.
Aggregates security threats from a number of online sources, and outputs to Syslog CEF, Snort Signatures, Iptables rules, hosts.deny, etc. feeds.py contains a dictionary list of various feeds to use. config.py contains a small list of configuration settings for syslog purposes. Usage: Simply run threataggregator.py with no arguments. Application will grab HTTP-based feeds from feeds.py, and send syslog packets to the target specified in config.py. Standard JSON-formatted output will also be displayed stdout from threataggregator.py.
Python APIs for serializing and de-serializing STIX2 JSON content with higher-level APIs for common tasks.
An all-in-one email outreach platform for finding and connecting with professionals, with features for lead discovery, email verification, and cold email campaigns.
Repository for detection content with various types of rules and payloads.
YARA signature and IOC database for LOKI and THOR Lite scanners with high quality rules and IOCs.
Dataplane.org is a nonprofit organization providing free data, tools, and analysis to increase awareness of Internet trends, anomalies, threats, and misconfigurations.