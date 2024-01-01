ThreatAggregator 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Aggregates security threats from a number of online sources, and outputs to Syslog CEF, Snort Signatures, Iptables rules, hosts.deny, etc. feeds.py contains a dictionary list of various feeds to use. config.py contains a small list of configuration settings for syslog purposes. Usage: Simply run threataggregator.py with no arguments. Application will grab HTTP-based feeds from feeds.py, and send syslog packets to the target specified in config.py. Standard JSON-formatted output will also be displayed stdout from threataggregator.py.