Hippocampe is a threat feed aggregator with configurable confidence levels and a Hipposcore for determining maliciousness.
URLhaus is a project from abuse.ch that shares malicious URLs used for malware distribution, providing a dataset available in various formats to protect networks from malware URLs. The database can be browsed to get insights and find recent additions. Users can also contribute to the project by submitting malware URLs. The goal of URLhaus is to help protect networks from malware by providing a comprehensive dataset of malicious URLs.
VX-Underground is a vast online repository of malware samples, featuring various collections for cybersecurity professionals and researchers to analyze and combat cyber threats.
A tool for navigating and annotating ATT&CK matrices with the ability to define custom layers for specific views.
A collection of YARA rules for research and hunting purposes.
An informational repo about hunting for adversaries in your IT environment.
A set of rules for detecting threats in various formats, including Snort, Yara, ClamAV, and HXIOC.