Binary Defense IP Banlist

A curated list of resources for learning about deploying, managing, and hunting with Microsoft Sysmon.
Binary Defense Systems provides a free threat intelligence feed and banlist feed for public use only, containing a list of IP addresses known to be malicious. The feed is not to be used for commercial resale or in products that charge fees for such services. The feed includes a list of IP addresses that have been identified as malicious, including IP addresses associated with malware, phishing, and other cyber threats. By using this feed, users can enhance their security posture by blocking or monitoring traffic from these known malicious IP addresses.
Lists of sources and utilities to hunt, detect, and prevent evildoers.
A Python library for handling TAXII v1.x Messages and invoking TAXII Services.
Create deceptive webpages to deceive and redirect attackers away from real websites by cloning them.
A library of adversary emulation plans to evaluate defensive capabilities against real-world threats.
A cybersecurity tool with online demo, mailing list, and multiple installation methods.