Binary Defense IP Banlist

Binary Defense Systems provides a free threat intelligence feed and banlist feed for public use only, containing a list of IP addresses known to be malicious. The feed is not to be used for commercial resale or in products that charge fees for such services. The feed includes a list of IP addresses that have been identified as malicious, including IP addresses associated with malware, phishing, and other cyber threats. By using this feed, users can enhance their security posture by blocking or monitoring traffic from these known malicious IP addresses.