Vulcan Cyber

Vulcan Cyber is an exposure risk management platform that consolidates vulnerability management across infrastructure, applications, and cloud environments. The platform provides several key functionalities: - Vulnerability Data Aggregation: Integrates with over 100 security tools to collect and consolidate vulnerability scan data from multiple sources. - Risk Correlation and Analysis: Normalizes security findings by deduplicating vulnerabilities and correlating cyber signals to create a unified data model. - Threat Intelligence Enrichment: Incorporates data from 20+ threat intelligence sources, including vulnerability criticality, exploitability metrics, and attack vectors. - Risk Prioritization: Evaluates vulnerabilities based on organizational context and actual risk impact rather than just technical severity. - Remediation Orchestration: Automates remediation workflows and identifies root causes of vulnerabilities to address risk at scale. - Cross-Team Collaboration: Facilitates coordination between security, IT, engineering, and DevOps teams through integration with ticketing systems like Jira and ServiceNow. - Compliance Reporting: Generates customizable reports for tracking remediation progress, compliance status, and risk metrics. The platform supports various use cases including exposure management, risk-based vulnerability management (RBVM), application security posture management (ASPM), and cloud vulnerability management.