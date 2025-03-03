Vulcan Cyber Logo

Commercial
Vulnerability Management
vulnerability-management
risk-management
security-automation
cloud-security
application-security
vulnerability-assessment
security-operations
compliance
threat-intelligence
orchestration
Vulcan Cyber is an exposure risk management platform that consolidates vulnerability management across infrastructure, applications, and cloud environments. The platform provides several key functionalities: - Vulnerability Data Aggregation: Integrates with over 100 security tools to collect and consolidate vulnerability scan data from multiple sources. - Risk Correlation and Analysis: Normalizes security findings by deduplicating vulnerabilities and correlating cyber signals to create a unified data model. - Threat Intelligence Enrichment: Incorporates data from 20+ threat intelligence sources, including vulnerability criticality, exploitability metrics, and attack vectors. - Risk Prioritization: Evaluates vulnerabilities based on organizational context and actual risk impact rather than just technical severity. - Remediation Orchestration: Automates remediation workflows and identifies root causes of vulnerabilities to address risk at scale. - Cross-Team Collaboration: Facilitates coordination between security, IT, engineering, and DevOps teams through integration with ticketing systems like Jira and ServiceNow. - Compliance Reporting: Generates customizable reports for tracking remediation progress, compliance status, and risk metrics. The platform supports various use cases including exposure management, risk-based vulnerability management (RBVM), application security posture management (ASPM), and cloud vulnerability management.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

Metasploitable3 Logo
Metasploitable3

A virtual machine with numerous security vulnerabilities for testing exploits with Metasploit.

Free
Vulnerability Management
VHostScan Logo
VHostScan

A virtual host scanner with the ability to detect catch-all scenarios, aliases, and dynamic default pages, presented at SecTalks BNE in September 2017.

Free
Vulnerability Management
SpiderFoot Logo
SpiderFoot

Automate OSINT for threat intelligence and attack surface mapping with SpiderFoot.

Free
Vulnerability Management
Opus Logo
Opus

A vulnerability remediation platform that consolidates security findings, prioritizes risks using AI, and automates remediation workflows across cloud and application environments.

Commercial
Vulnerability Management
BeSECURE Vulnerability Management Logo
BeSECURE Vulnerability Management

A vulnerability assessment and management tool that uses patented technology to accurately identify vulnerabilities and prioritize them by risk.

Free
Vulnerability Management
MCIR Logo
MCIR

A framework for building code injection vulnerability testbeds

Free
Vulnerability Management
OWASP Joomla Vulnerability Scanner Logo
OWASP Joomla Vulnerability Scanner

A free and open-source tool for identifying vulnerabilities in Joomla-based websites.

Free
Vulnerability Management
SQL Injection Cheat Sheets Logo
SQL Injection Cheat Sheets

A collection of SQL injection cheat sheets for various databases

Free
Vulnerability Management

PINNED

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Free
Resources
System Two Security Logo

System Two Security

An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.

Commercial
Security Operations
Aikido Security Logo

Aikido Security

Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.

Commercial
Application Security
Permiso Logo

Permiso

Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.

Commercial
IAM
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security
Adversa AI Logo

Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

Commercial
AI Security