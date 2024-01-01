rules

Private Yara Rules Repository

A repository of freely usable Yara rules for detection systems, with automated error detection workflows.

Threat Management
yararulesmalware-detectionsecurity-rulesthreat-intelligence
PhishingKit-Yara-Rules

A StalkPhish Project YARA repository for Phishing Kits zip files.

Threat Management
phishingyararulesfile-system-analysis
Yara-Repo

Collects Yara rules from over 150 free resources, a free alternative to Valhalla.

Malware Analysis
yararulesresourcesscriptcollection
NotRuler

NotRuler is a tool for Exchange Admins to detect client-side Outlook rules and VBScript enabled forms, aiding in the detection of attacks created through Ruler.

Specialized Security
exchangerulesmalware-detectionattack-detection
Yara Rules Project

A repository of Yara signatures under the GNU-GPLv2 license for the cybersecurity community.

Threat Management
yararulessignaturemalware-detectionthreat-intelligence