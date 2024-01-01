5 tools and resources
A repository of freely usable Yara rules for detection systems, with automated error detection workflows.
A StalkPhish Project YARA repository for Phishing Kits zip files.
Collects Yara rules from over 150 free resources, a free alternative to Valhalla.
NotRuler is a tool for Exchange Admins to detect client-side Outlook rules and VBScript enabled forms, aiding in the detection of attacks created through Ruler.
A repository of Yara signatures under the GNU-GPLv2 license for the cybersecurity community.