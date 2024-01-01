CyBot Open Source Threat Intelligence Chat Bot Logo

CyBot is a free and open source threat intelligence chat bot designed to be hosted on a Raspberry Pi or virtual machine, with a community-driven plugin framework that allows users to easily expand its capabilities. Users can contribute by writing Python plugins and sharing them with the community.

