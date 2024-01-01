CyBot Open Source Threat Intelligence Chat Bot

A library of event-based analytics written in EQL to detect adversary behaviors, now integrated into the Detection Engine of Kibana.
CyBot is a free and open source threat intelligence chat bot designed to be hosted on a Raspberry Pi or virtual machine, with a community-driven plugin framework that allows users to easily expand its capabilities. Users can contribute by writing Python plugins and sharing them with the community.
A set of configuration files to use with EclecticIQ's OpenTAXII implementation for MISP integration.
Open-source initiative providing malicious and benign datasets to expedite data analysis and threat research.
A cybersecurity concept categorizing indicators of compromise based on their level of difficulty for threat actors to change.
A curated list of resources for learning about deploying, managing, and hunting with Microsoft Sysmon.
Cortex is a tool for analyzing observables at scale and automating threat intelligence, digital forensics, and incident response.