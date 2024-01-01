tiq-test 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Threat Intelligence Quotient Test (tiq-test) is a tool for dataviz and statistical analysis of threat intelligence indicator feeds. It was presented in various cybersecurity conferences like BSides LV 2014, DEF CON 22, OpenDNS S4 IRespond, HushCon 2014 for measuring the IQ of threat intelligence feeds. It also includes tests for Aging and Uniqueness presented at nbtcon 2014 and SANS CTI Summit 2015. The data repository and R Markdown sources for these presentations can be found on GitHub. Copyright 2014-2015 (c) MLSec.