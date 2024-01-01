Converts OpenIOC v1.0 XML files into STIX Indicators, generating STIX v1.2 and CybOX v2.1 content.
Threat Intelligence Quotient Test (tiq-test) is a tool for dataviz and statistical analysis of threat intelligence indicator feeds. It was presented in various cybersecurity conferences like BSides LV 2014, DEF CON 22, OpenDNS S4 IRespond, HushCon 2014 for measuring the IQ of threat intelligence feeds. It also includes tests for Aging and Uniqueness presented at nbtcon 2014 and SANS CTI Summit 2015. The data repository and R Markdown sources for these presentations can be found on GitHub. Copyright 2014-2015 (c) MLSec.
Converts OpenIOC v1.0 XML files into STIX Indicators, generating STIX v1.2 and CybOX v2.1 content.
A comprehensive Threat Intelligence Program Management Solution for managing the entire CTI lifecycle.
A project focusing on understanding and combating threats to the Internet economy and net citizens.
Cortex is a tool for analyzing observables at scale and automating threat intelligence, digital forensics, and incident response.
Nessus efficiently scans for system vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and compliance issues.
A tool for fetching and visualizing cyber threat intelligence data with Elasticsearch and Kibana integration.