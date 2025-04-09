Silent Push Platform Logo

Silent Push Platform

0
Commercial
Updated 11 August 2025
Threat Management
Threat Intelligence
Threat Hunting
Dns
Threat Detection
Api
Siem
Soar
Automation
Brand Protection
Phishing
C2
Apt
Integration
Chrome Extension
Threat Analysis
Visit Website

Silent Push Platform is a cybersecurity platform that provides preemptive threat detection through Indicators of Future Attack (IOFA)™ technology. The platform analyzes adversary infrastructure patterns and digital fingerprints to identify malicious domains and IP addresses before they are fully deployed in attacks. The system monitors threat actor tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) to reveal how attackers create, deploy, and manage their infrastructure over time. It tracks patterns in DNS automation and attacker behavior during reconnaissance and weaponization phases to predict where future attacks may originate. Key capabilities include proactive threat hunting, brand impersonation protection, and automated adversary intelligence feeds covering APT groups and C2 infrastructure. The platform offers integration with SIEM, SOAR, and TIP platforms through native connectors and API endpoints for domain, IPv4/6, and URL enrichment. The solution includes automated brand protection scans to detect domain and email-based phishing attempts, along with supply chain protection features. Users can access threat intelligence through automated feeds and conduct real-time analysis of unknown indicators. A Chrome extension allows users to scan and analyze DNS data directly from web browsers, extracting URLs, domains, and IP information for immediate analysis within the Silent Push platform.

FEATURES

EXPLORE BY TAGS

Threat Intelligence

Threat Hunting

Dns

Threat Detection

Api

Siem

Soar

Automation

Brand Protection

Phishing

C2

Apt

SIMILAR TOOLS

YAYA - Yet Another Yara Automaton Logo
YAYA - Yet Another Yara Automaton

Automatically curate open-source Yara rules and run scans with YAYA.

Free
Threat Management
ThreatModel for Amazon S3 Logo
ThreatModel for Amazon S3

A library of Amazon S3 attack scenarios with mitigation strategies.

Free
Threat Management
ShadowServer Logo
ShadowServer

A nonprofit security organization that collects and shares threat data to make the Internet more secure.

Free
Threat Management
HoneyDB Logo
HoneyDB

HoneyDB is a honeypot-based threat intelligence platform that provides real-time insights into attacker behavior and malicious activity on networks.

Free
Threat Management
InQuest Labs Logo
InQuest Labs

The Trystero Project is a threat intelligence platform that measures email security efficacy and provides various tools and resources, while VMware Carbon Black offers endpoint protection and workload security solutions.

Free
Threat Management
ActorTrackr Logo
ActorTrackr

Open source web app for storing and searching Actor related data from users and public repositories.

Free
Threat Management
Darkscope Logo
Darkscope

Darkscope is an AI-powered threat intelligence platform that uses virtual personas to monitor the dark web, social media, and deep web for cyber threats and security risks targeting organizations.

Commercial
Threat Management
ExoneraTor Logo
ExoneraTor

Check if an IP address was used as a Tor relay on a given date.

Free
Threat Management
MISP Project Logo
MISP Project

MISP is an open source threat intelligence platform that enhances threat information sharing and analysis.

Free
Threat Management

PINNED

Mandos Logo

Mandos

Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.

Consulting
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security
CyberSecTools logoCyberSecTools

Explore the largest curated directory of cybersecurity tools and resources to enhance your security practices. Find the right solution for your domain.

Operated by:

Mandos Cyber • KVK: 97994448

Netherlands • contact@mandos.io

Copyright © 2025 - All rights reserved

LINKS
BlogContact
LEGAL
Terms of servicesPrivacy policy