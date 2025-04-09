Silent Push Platform 0 Commercial Updated 11 August 2025

Silent Push Platform is a cybersecurity platform that provides preemptive threat detection through Indicators of Future Attack (IOFA)™ technology. The platform analyzes adversary infrastructure patterns and digital fingerprints to identify malicious domains and IP addresses before they are fully deployed in attacks. The system monitors threat actor tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) to reveal how attackers create, deploy, and manage their infrastructure over time. It tracks patterns in DNS automation and attacker behavior during reconnaissance and weaponization phases to predict where future attacks may originate. Key capabilities include proactive threat hunting, brand impersonation protection, and automated adversary intelligence feeds covering APT groups and C2 infrastructure. The platform offers integration with SIEM, SOAR, and TIP platforms through native connectors and API endpoints for domain, IPv4/6, and URL enrichment. The solution includes automated brand protection scans to detect domain and email-based phishing attempts, along with supply chain protection features. Users can access threat intelligence through automated feeds and conduct real-time analysis of unknown indicators. A Chrome extension allows users to scan and analyze DNS data directly from web browsers, extracting URLs, domains, and IP information for immediate analysis within the Silent Push platform.