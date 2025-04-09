Silobreaker is a software platform designed for intelligence production that covers the full intelligence cycle from requirements management to dissemination. The platform processes and analyzes text-heavy data from open and dark web sources at scale, including news, blogs, research, deep and dark web forums, threat feeds, vulnerability databases, paste sites, code repositories, social media, and messaging platforms. The system performs data fusion and cross-source indexing, entity resolution and aliasing, language detection and text classification, clustering and deduplication, and context extraction with data relationship analysis. It provides customizable dashboards, watch lists, alerts, and a report generator with custom branding capabilities. The platform supports various intelligence use cases including cyber threat intelligence, vulnerability management, third-party risk assessment, geopolitical and physical security monitoring, asset exposure tracking, and brand threat protection. It includes workflow tools for PIR management, RFI ticketing, and automated summarization features. Silobreaker offers integration capabilities through APIs and webhooks, allowing connection with TIPs, SIEMs, and other intelligence tools. The platform includes visualization tools for geo-mapping, trend analysis, time series, and link analysis, along with Gen AI features to complement existing analytics capabilities.
