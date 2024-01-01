Dolos: SDN Honeypot

A medium-interaction PostgreSQL honeypot with configurable settings
Dolos is an SDN (Software-Defined Networking) honeypot designed to detect and analyze malicious activities in SDN environments. It provides a simulated network environment to lure attackers and gather valuable threat intelligence.
A tool for testing subdomain takeover possibilities at a mass scale.
Python telnet honeypot for catching botnet binaries
A FTP honeypot tool for detecting and capturing malicious file upload attempts.
A crawler-based low-interaction client honeypot for exposing website threats.
A honeypot for the SSH Service