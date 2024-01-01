A free software that calculates the security ranking of Internet Service Providers to detect malicious activities.
ThreatNote is a platform that provides the latest threat intelligence information to help organizations stay ahead of cybersecurity threats. Users can access real-time updates on emerging threats, vulnerabilities, and attack vectors, enabling them to enhance their security posture.
CyBot is a free and open source threat intelligence chat bot with a community-driven plugin framework.
CLI tool for ThreatCrowd.org with multiple query functions.
Threat hunting tool leveraging Windows events for identifying outliers and suspicious behavior.
ProcFilter is a process filtering system for Windows with built-in YARA integration, designed for malware analysts to create YARA signatures for Windows environments.
CIFv3 is the next version of the Cyber Intelligence Framework, developed against Ubuntu16, encouraging users to transition from CIFv2.