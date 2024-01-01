API for querying domain security information, categorization, and related data.
The FP7-ICT-216026-WOMBAT project aims to provide new means to understand threats targeting the Internet economy and citizens by gathering security-related raw data, enriching it through analysis techniques, and identifying root causes of malicious behaviors. The acquired knowledge is shared with ISPs, CERTs, and security vendors to enhance security investment decisions and boost confidence in the European net economy.
Pulsedive is a threat intelligence platform that provides frictionless threat intelligence for growing teams, offering features such as indicator enrichment, threat research, and API integration.
Real-time, container-based file scanning system for threat hunting and incident response.
An Open Source solution for management of Threat Intelligence at scale, integrating multiple analyzers and malware analysis tools.
A PowerShell script to interact with the MITRE ATT&CK Framework via its own API using the deprecated MediaWiki API.
Curated datasets for developing and testing detections in SIEM installations.