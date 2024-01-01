WOMBAT Project 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The FP7-ICT-216026-WOMBAT project aims to provide new means to understand threats targeting the Internet economy and citizens by gathering security-related raw data, enriching it through analysis techniques, and identifying root causes of malicious behaviors. The acquired knowledge is shared with ISPs, CERTs, and security vendors to enhance security investment decisions and boost confidence in the European net economy.