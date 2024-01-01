Intel Owl 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

IntelOwl is an Open Source solution for management of Threat Intelligence at scale. It integrates a number of analyzers available online and a lot of cutting-edge malware analysis tools. Features: * Enrichment of Threat Intel for files as well as observables (IP, Domain, URL, hash, etc). * A Fully-fledged REST APIs written in Django and Python. * An easy way to be integrated in your stack of security tools to automate common jobs usually performed, for instance, by SOC analysts manually. * (Thanks to the official libraries pyintelowl and go-intelowl) * A built-in GUI: provides features such as dashboard, visualizations of analysis data, easy to use forms for requesting new analysis, etc. * A framework composed of modular components called Plugins: analyzers that can be run to either retrieve data from external sources (like VirusTotal or AbuseIPDB) or to generate intel from scratch.