A robust Python implementation of TAXII Services with a friendly pythonic API.
IntelOwl is an Open Source solution for management of Threat Intelligence at scale. It integrates a number of analyzers available online and a lot of cutting-edge malware analysis tools. Features: * Enrichment of Threat Intel for files as well as observables (IP, Domain, URL, hash, etc). * A Fully-fledged REST APIs written in Django and Python. * An easy way to be integrated in your stack of security tools to automate common jobs usually performed, for instance, by SOC analysts manually. * (Thanks to the official libraries pyintelowl and go-intelowl) * A built-in GUI: provides features such as dashboard, visualizations of analysis data, easy to use forms for requesting new analysis, etc. * A framework composed of modular components called Plugins: analyzers that can be run to either retrieve data from external sources (like VirusTotal or AbuseIPDB) or to generate intel from scratch.
Globally-accessible knowledge base of adversary tactics and techniques for cybersecurity.
Tools to export data from MISP MySQL database for post-incident analysis and correlation.
Cortex is a tool for analyzing observables at scale and automating threat intelligence, digital forensics, and incident response.
A daily collection of IOCs from various sources, including articles and tweets.
CRITs is an open source malware and threat repository for collaborative threat defense and analysis.