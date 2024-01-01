10 tools and resources
Acapulco is a Splunk application that automatically generates meta-events from hpfeeds channels and visualizes them using D3.js.
A malware processing and analytics tool that utilizes Pig, Django, and Elasticsearch to analyze and visualize malware data.
A visualization tool for uploading and visualizing data as graphs on-the-fly, based on AfterGlow and running on Django.
A service that analyzes and visualizes security data to investigate potential security issues.
A tool for fetching and visualizing cyber threat intelligence data with Elasticsearch and Kibana integration.
Zui is a desktop app for exploring and working with data, powered by Zed's 'Super-Structured Data' approach.
A new age tool for binary analysis that uses statistical visualizations to help find patterns in large amounts of binary data.
A visualization app for hpfeeds logs.
Machine learning project for intuitive threat analysis with a web interface.
Parse Cowrie honeypot logs into a Neo4j database.