BinaryPig 0 ( 0 ) A malware processing and analytics tool that utilizes Pig, Django, and Elasticsearch to analyze and visualize malware data. Malware Analysis Free malware-analysisbinary-analysisdata-visualizationcustomizable

AfterGlow Cloud 0 ( 0 ) A visualization tool for uploading and visualizing data as graphs on-the-fly, based on AfterGlow and running on Django. Miscellaneous Free visualizationdata-visualizationgraphclouddjango

Veles 0 ( 0 ) A new age tool for binary analysis that uses statistical visualizations to help find patterns in large amounts of binary data. Malware Analysis Free binary-analysisfile-analysisdata-visualization