data-visualization

10 tools and resources

NEW

Acapulco (Attack Community grAPh COnstruction) Logo

Acapulco (Attack Community grAPh COnstruction)

0 (0)

Acapulco is a Splunk application that automatically generates meta-events from hpfeeds channels and visualizes them using D3.js.

Threat Management
Free
splunkhpfeedsdata-visualizationcybersecurity
BinaryPig Logo

BinaryPig

0 (0)

A malware processing and analytics tool that utilizes Pig, Django, and Elasticsearch to analyze and visualize malware data.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysisbinary-analysisdata-visualizationcustomizable
AfterGlow Cloud Logo

AfterGlow Cloud

0 (0)

A visualization tool for uploading and visualizing data as graphs on-the-fly, based on AfterGlow and running on Django.

Miscellaneous
Free
visualizationdata-visualizationgraphclouddjango
Amazon Detective Logo

Amazon Detective

0 (0)

A service that analyzes and visualizes security data to investigate potential security issues.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
security-analyticsdata-visualizationcloud-security
Threatelligence v0.1 Logo

Threatelligence v0.1

0 (0)

A tool for fetching and visualizing cyber threat intelligence data with Elasticsearch and Kibana integration.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencecyber-threat-intelligenceelasticsearchkibanadata-visualization
Zui Logo

Zui

0 (0)

Zui is a desktop app for exploring and working with data, powered by Zed's 'Super-Structured Data' approach.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
data-securitydata-analysisdata-visualization
Veles Logo

Veles

0 (0)

A new age tool for binary analysis that uses statistical visualizations to help find patterns in large amounts of binary data.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-analysisfile-analysisdata-visualization
HpfeedsHoneyGraph Logo

HpfeedsHoneyGraph

0 (0)

A visualization app for hpfeeds logs.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
hpfeedsvisualizationcybersecuritylog-analysisdata-visualization
ManaTI Project Logo

ManaTI Project

0 (0)

Machine learning project for intuitive threat analysis with a web interface.

Specialized Security
Free
machine-learningthreat-analysisdata-visualizationweb-interface
cowrie2neo Logo

cowrie2neo

0 (0)

Parse Cowrie honeypot logs into a Neo4j database.

Honeypots
Free
cowriehoneypotneo4jlog-analysisdata-visualizationcybersecurity