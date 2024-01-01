Any Run 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

ANY.RUN is an interactive online malware sandbox that provides real-time interaction, network tracking, process monitoring, and MITRE ATT&CK mapping, allowing researchers to analyze malware behavior and make adjustments during the analysis process. The service offers a range of features, including registry tracking, network requests, and static analysis, as well as a threat intelligence database contributed by a community of researchers from around the world. ANY.RUN is a cloud-based sandbox that provides a convenient and secure way to analyze malware, allowing researchers to watch the epidemic as if it was on their own computer, but with more features and security.