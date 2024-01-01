An exploitation framework for industrial security with modules for controlling PLCs and scanning devices.
ANY.RUN is an interactive online malware sandbox that provides real-time interaction, network tracking, process monitoring, and MITRE ATT&CK mapping, allowing researchers to analyze malware behavior and make adjustments during the analysis process. The service offers a range of features, including registry tracking, network requests, and static analysis, as well as a threat intelligence database contributed by a community of researchers from around the world. ANY.RUN is a cloud-based sandbox that provides a convenient and secure way to analyze malware, allowing researchers to watch the epidemic as if it was on their own computer, but with more features and security.
A set of commands for exploit developers and reverse-engineers to enhance GDB functionality.
DueDLLigence is an open-source tool for identifying and analyzing DLL hijacking vulnerabilities in Windows applications, providing automated analysis and remediation guidance.
Introduction to using GScript for Red Teams
A modern post-exploitation command and control framework with a client-server architecture and extensibility features.
A guide to bypassing RFID card reader security mechanisms using specialized hardware