nyx Threat Intelligence artifact distribution 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The nyx Threat Intelligence artifact distribution project aims to facilitate the distribution of Threat Intelligence artifacts to defensive systems, enhancing the value derived from both open source and commercial tools. Proper documentation is pending, and users are advised to use at their own risk. To use this tool, install dependencies from requirements.txt, change the configuration file, and set up high versus medium criticality/confidence sets, properly classify intel if using CRITs, or set up searches for high versus medium indicators if using Soltra.