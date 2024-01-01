A tool for navigating and annotating ATT&CK matrices with the ability to define custom layers for specific views.
The nyx Threat Intelligence artifact distribution project aims to facilitate the distribution of Threat Intelligence artifacts to defensive systems, enhancing the value derived from both open source and commercial tools. Proper documentation is pending, and users are advised to use at their own risk. To use this tool, install dependencies from requirements.txt, change the configuration file, and set up high versus medium criticality/confidence sets, properly classify intel if using CRITs, or set up searches for high versus medium indicators if using Soltra.
A tracker that detects and logs SYN packets with a specific signature generated by the Mirai malware, providing real-time information on Mirai-based campaigns.
Knowledge base workflow management dashboard for YARA rules and C2 artifacts.
Provides advanced external threat intelligence to help organizations proactively identify and mitigate potential security threats.
Repository with projects for photo and video hashing, content moderation, and signal exchange.
A library of Amazon S3 attack scenarios with mitigation strategies.