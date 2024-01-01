Intelligence-Driven Computer Network Defense Informed by Analysis of Adversary Campaigns and Intrusion Kill Chains

This paper presents a new approach to computer network defense that tackles the threat component of risk by analyzing adversary campaigns and intrusion kill chains. It introduces an intelligence-driven model that enables defenders to establish a state of information superiority, decreasing the adversary's likelihood of success with each subsequent intrusion attempt. The approach involves analyzing indicators, computed and behavioral, to identify patterns that link individual intrusions into broader campaigns, and leveraging this intelligence to inform network defense investment and resource prioritization.