Resecurity Risk Digital Risk Monitoring Platform 0 Commercial Updated 11 August 2025

Resecurity Risk is a digital risk monitoring platform that provides automated security posture assessment and threat intelligence for enterprise environments. The platform monitors digital footprints across domains, IP addresses, networks, vulnerabilities, and cloud services to identify security risks. It generates daily security scores based on comprehensive risk analysis and provides actionable intelligence for remediation. Key monitoring capabilities include: - Account takeover detection - Botnet infection identification - Business email compromise monitoring - Cyberespionage threat detection - Brand reputation abuse tracking - Dark web activity surveillance - Domain squatting identification - Data breach monitoring - Digital certificate analysis - Exposed network services discovery The platform aggregates intelligence from over 20,000 public and closed sources to identify external threats. It provides geo-location capabilities for contextual risk assessment and delivers notifications through reports and email alerts when new security data is discovered. Risk assessment features include data enrichment to identify weaknesses in digital assets, automated daily security posture reports, and dashboard visualization of security metrics. The platform supports monitoring of external, internal, and cloud-based risk vectors.