Resecurity Risk Digital Risk Monitoring Platform Logo

Resecurity Risk Digital Risk Monitoring Platform

0
Commercial
Updated 11 August 2025
Attack Surface Management
Attack Surface
Threat Intelligence
Monitoring
Risk Assessment
Dark Web
Data Breach
Cloud Security
Vulnerability Assessment
Automation
Dashboard
Visit Website

Resecurity Risk is a digital risk monitoring platform that provides automated security posture assessment and threat intelligence for enterprise environments. The platform monitors digital footprints across domains, IP addresses, networks, vulnerabilities, and cloud services to identify security risks. It generates daily security scores based on comprehensive risk analysis and provides actionable intelligence for remediation. Key monitoring capabilities include: - Account takeover detection - Botnet infection identification - Business email compromise monitoring - Cyberespionage threat detection - Brand reputation abuse tracking - Dark web activity surveillance - Domain squatting identification - Data breach monitoring - Digital certificate analysis - Exposed network services discovery The platform aggregates intelligence from over 20,000 public and closed sources to identify external threats. It provides geo-location capabilities for contextual risk assessment and delivers notifications through reports and email alerts when new security data is discovered. Risk assessment features include data enrichment to identify weaknesses in digital assets, automated daily security posture reports, and dashboard visualization of security metrics. The platform supports monitoring of external, internal, and cloud-based risk vectors.

FEATURES

EXPLORE BY TAGS

Attack Surface

Threat Intelligence

Monitoring

Risk Assessment

Dark Web

Data Breach

Cloud Security

Vulnerability Assessment

Automation

Dashboard

SIMILAR TOOLS

Recorded Future Logo
Recorded Future

A threat intelligence platform that provides comprehensive visibility into an organization's attack surface by collecting, analyzing, and structuring threat data to enable proactive security measures against emerging threats.

Commercial
Attack Surface Management
ZeroFox EASM Logo
ZeroFox EASM

A solution that discovers, analyzes, and helps remediate vulnerabilities across an organization's external digital attack surface by identifying and monitoring internet-facing assets.

Commercial
Attack Surface Management
Panorays Logo
Panorays

Panorays is a third-party cyber risk management platform that combines external attack surface monitoring with automated security questionnaires to assess, remediate, and continuously monitor vendor security postures.

Commercial
Attack Surface Management
Kaduu Darknetsearch Logo
Kaduu Darknetsearch

A dark web monitoring platform that scans dark and deep web sources to detect exposed organizational data, compromised credentials, domain spoofing, and supply chain threats.

Commercial
Attack Surface Management
BeVigil Enterprise Logo
BeVigil Enterprise

An attack surface management platform that discovers, maps, and monitors an organization's external digital assets to identify vulnerabilities and security weaknesses before they can be exploited.

Commercial
Attack Surface Management
XRATOR Logo
XRATOR

XRATOR is a cybersecurity platform that continuously identifies vulnerabilities, assesses business risks, and manages security posture to align with strategic objectives and compliance requirements.

Commercial
Attack Surface Management
FortiRecon Logo
FortiRecon

FortiRecon is a SaaS-based Continuous Threat Exposure Management service that combines Attack Surface Management, Brand Protection, and Adversary Centric Intelligence to provide visibility into internal and external risks for early threat detection and response.

Commercial
Attack Surface Management
StrikeOne Logo
StrikeOne

StrikeOne is a vulnerability management platform with AI capabilities that helps organizations identify, prioritize, and remediate security vulnerabilities through attack surface management, vulnerability management, and cybersecurity posture assessment.

Commercial
Attack Surface Management
DeTCT Logo
DeTCT

DeTCT is a digital risk discovery and protection platform that monitors attack surfaces, vulnerabilities, data leaks, brand impersonation, and third-party risks to help organizations manage their cyber risk posture.

Commercial
Attack Surface Management

PINNED

Mandos Logo

Mandos

Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.

Consulting
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security
CyberSecTools logoCyberSecTools

Explore the largest curated directory of cybersecurity tools and resources to enhance your security practices. Find the right solution for your domain.

Operated by:

Mandos Cyber • KVK: 97994448

Netherlands • contact@mandos.io

Copyright © 2025 - All rights reserved

LINKS
BlogContact
LEGAL
Terms of servicesPrivacy policy