ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that provides continuous monitoring of an organization's external digital assets and potential security threats. The platform offers automated discovery and classification of IT assets including domains, web applications, APIs, mobile applications, cloud resources, and network services. It monitors these assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, compliance issues, and privacy concerns. Key capabilities include: - Domain security monitoring: DNS misconfiguration detection, domain expiration tracking, and domain takeover monitoring - Web and API security: Discovery and security monitoring of web applications and APIs, including compliance and privacy checks - Mobile application security: Discovery and monitoring of mobile apps and their backends - Network and cloud infrastructure security: Detection of cloud resources, misconfigurations, and network service vulnerabilities - Digital threat protection: Dark web monitoring, cyber threat intelligence, phishing detection, and domain squatting monitoring - Third-party risk monitoring: Tracking of third parties that may expose or leak organizational data The solution operates without requiring on-premise agents or software installation, using OSINT methodologies and network reconnaissance to detect externally visible IT assets. It provides risk prioritization and classification to help organizations focus on the most critical threats. ImmuniWeb Discovery is designed to help organizations meet regulatory requirements including EU DORA, NIS 2, GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, and SOC 2.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

PINNED

ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.

Attack Surface Management
