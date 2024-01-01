Permiso 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) platform that combines Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) with threat detection capabilities. The platform offers: 1. Multi-environment identity risk and threat visibility for both human and non-human identities. 2. A Universal Identity Graph that tracks identities across various authentication boundaries. 3. Activity attribution to trace actions performed through shared credentials back to specific identities. 4. Detection of cloud-based threats using a library of known TTPs and machine learning models. 5. Inventory and monitoring of identities across identity providers, IaaS, SaaS, and CI/CD environments. 6. Advanced attribution capabilities to determine the who, what, when, and where of suspicious activities. 7. Integration of threat research from P0 Labs, providing over 900 detection signals. 8. Custom rule tuning and environment scanning for proactive threat detection.