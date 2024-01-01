Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) platform that combines Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) with threat detection capabilities. The platform offers: 1. Multi-environment identity risk and threat visibility for both human and non-human identities. 2. A Universal Identity Graph that tracks identities across various authentication boundaries. 3. Activity attribution to trace actions performed through shared credentials back to specific identities. 4. Detection of cloud-based threats using a library of known TTPs and machine learning models. 5. Inventory and monitoring of identities across identity providers, IaaS, SaaS, and CI/CD environments. 6. Advanced attribution capabilities to determine the who, what, when, and where of suspicious activities. 7. Integration of threat research from P0 Labs, providing over 900 detection signals. 8. Custom rule tuning and environment scanning for proactive threat detection.
This tool is not verified yet and doesn't have listed features.
Did you submit the verified tool? Sign in to add features.
Are you the author? Claim the tool by clicking the icon above. After claiming, you can add features.
A library for forward compatibility with PHP password functions.
Chamber is a tool for managing secrets that utilizes AWS SSM Parameter Store.
Okta Workforce Identity Cloud is an identity and access management platform that provides secure, streamlined access for an organization's workforce across various applications and resources.
IAM Zero detects IAM issues and suggests least-privilege policies for AWS and other cloud platforms.
A web service for easier AWS IAM permissions and credential management with various login methods and IAM Self-Service Wizard.
A NodeJS/Typescript library for generating IAM Policy Actions Statements for AWS CDK with predefined constants and a factory class.