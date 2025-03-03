Nucleus Security Platform Logo

Nucleus Security Platform

0
Commercial
Vulnerability Management
vulnerability-management
security-automation
risk-management
compliance
automation
security-tools
vulnerability-analysis
asset-inventory
workflow-automation
threat-intelligence
Visit Website

The Nucleus Security Platform is a vulnerability and exposure management solution that consolidates and correlates data from multiple security tools and sources. The platform integrates with over 150 security tools through built-in connectors and a universal FlexConnect adapter to aggregate vulnerability findings, asset data, and threat intelligence into a centralized hub. Key capabilities include: - Asset data unification and deduplication across multiple sources - Automated vulnerability data ingestion and normalization - Risk scoring customization with asset context and threat intelligence correlation - Automated workflow management for remediation tasks and ticket assignment - Compliance management features supporting FedRAMP Moderate and SOC2 requirements - Integration capabilities for security tools, asset management systems, and threat intelligence platforms The platform focuses on: - Vulnerability data correlation and normalization - Asset context mapping and management - Risk-based prioritization - Automated remediation workflows - Compliance reporting and documentation - Federal security requirements support Technical features include REST API integration, automated scanning result processing, customizable risk scoring, and workflow automation for vulnerability management processes.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

Google CTF Logo
Google CTF

A Capture The Flag (CTF) platform for testing computer security skills

Free
Vulnerability Management
Opus Logo
Opus

A vulnerability remediation platform that consolidates security findings, prioritizes risks using AI, and automates remediation workflows across cloud and application environments.

Commercial
Vulnerability Management
Linux Soft Exploit Suggester Logo
Linux Soft Exploit Suggester

Script to find exploits for vulnerable software packages on Linux systems using an exploit database.

Free
Vulnerability Management
Mana Security Logo
Mana Security

A vulnerability management tool for macOS that monitors and detects vulnerabilities in over 100 apps.

Free
Vulnerability Management
Wapiti Logo
Wapiti

Web-application vulnerability scanner with extensive coverage of security testing modules.

Free
Vulnerability Management
Allstar Logo
Allstar

A GitHub App that monitors GitHub organizations or repositories for adherence to security best practices and detects policy violations.

Free
Vulnerability Management
Amass Logo
Amass

Amass by OWASP performs comprehensive attack surface mapping and asset discovery.

Free
Vulnerability Management
Vuldroid Logo
Vuldroid

A vulnerable Android application demonstrating various security issues and vulnerabilities

Free
Vulnerability Management

PINNED

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Free
Resources
Kriptos Logo

Kriptos

An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.

Commercial
Data Protection
System Two Security Logo

System Two Security

An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.

Commercial
Security Operations
Aikido Security Logo

Aikido Security

Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.

Commercial
Application Security
Permiso Logo

Permiso

Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.

Commercial
IAM
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security
Adversa AI Logo

Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

Commercial
AI Security