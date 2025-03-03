The Nucleus Security Platform is a vulnerability and exposure management solution that consolidates and correlates data from multiple security tools and sources. The platform integrates with over 150 security tools through built-in connectors and a universal FlexConnect adapter to aggregate vulnerability findings, asset data, and threat intelligence into a centralized hub. Key capabilities include: - Asset data unification and deduplication across multiple sources - Automated vulnerability data ingestion and normalization - Risk scoring customization with asset context and threat intelligence correlation - Automated workflow management for remediation tasks and ticket assignment - Compliance management features supporting FedRAMP Moderate and SOC2 requirements - Integration capabilities for security tools, asset management systems, and threat intelligence platforms The platform focuses on: - Vulnerability data correlation and normalization - Asset context mapping and management - Risk-based prioritization - Automated remediation workflows - Compliance reporting and documentation - Federal security requirements support Technical features include REST API integration, automated scanning result processing, customizable risk scoring, and workflow automation for vulnerability management processes.
