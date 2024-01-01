HTB Academy 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Your cybersecurity journey starts here. Develop your skills with guided training and prove your expertise with industry certifications. Become a market-ready cybersecurity professional. HTB Academy offers threat-informed training with real-world examples, skills assessment exercises, Discord-based guidance, in-browser pentesting VM, and industry-recognized certifications to help you stand out in the job market.