Zero Day Live Logo

Zero Day Live

0
Commercial
Updated 11 August 2025
Threat Management
Threat Intelligence
Threat Detection
Malware Detection
Vulnerability Detection
Zero Day
Threat Analysis
Cyber Threat Intelligence
Threat Prevention
Security Monitoring
Threat Hunting
Visit Website

Zero Day Live is a cyber threat intelligence and observatory platform that provides early detection of malware and zero-day vulnerabilities. The platform operates through a proprietary sensor network that processes over 1 billion data points to identify emerging threats before they are weaponized. It delivers curated threat intelligence feeds with a focus on accuracy and signal-to-noise ratio. Key capabilities include: - Early threat detection, typically 5-12 days ahead of other sources - Identification of new malware and zero-day vulnerabilities - Linking threat actors to cybercriminal activities and cryptocurrency transactions - Non-invasive deployment requiring no system replacements, sensors, agents, or hardware - Proactive threat neutralization before attacks are launched The platform aims to enhance existing security measures by providing exclusive threat insights and actionable intelligence to organizations seeking to improve their cyber defense posture.

FEATURES

EXPLORE BY TAGS

Threat Intelligence

Threat Detection

Malware Detection

Vulnerability Detection

Zero Day

Threat Analysis

Cyber Threat Intelligence

Threat Prevention

Security Monitoring

Threat Hunting

SIMILAR TOOLS

Harbinger Logo
Harbinger

A threat intelligence domain/IP/hash threat feeds checker that checks IPVoid, URLVoid, Virustotal, and Cymon.

Free
Threat Management
BotScout.com Logo
BotScout.com

BotScout.com provides proactive bot detection, screening, and banning through a powerful API.

Free
Threat Management
yaml2yara Logo
yaml2yara

A tool for creating custom detection rules from YAML input

Free
Threat Management
Silent Push Platform Logo
Silent Push Platform

Silent Push Platform provides preemptive cyber defense by identifying malicious infrastructure before attacks are launched using Indicators of Future Attack (IOFA)™ technology.

Commercial
Threat Management
Oriana Logo
Oriana

Threat hunting tool leveraging Windows events for identifying outliers and suspicious behavior.

Free
Threat Management
Strelka Logo
Strelka

Real-time, container-based file scanning system for threat hunting and incident response.

Free
Threat Management
AppCompatProcessor Logo
AppCompatProcessor

A tool designed to extract additional value from enterprise-wide AppCompat / AmCache data

Free
Threat Management
Security Datasets Logo
Security Datasets

Open-source initiative providing malicious and benign datasets to expedite data analysis and threat research.

Free
Threat Management
DataPlane.org Logo
DataPlane.org

Dataplane.org is a nonprofit organization providing free data, tools, and analysis to increase awareness of Internet trends, anomalies, threats, and misconfigurations.

Free
Threat Management

PINNED

Mandos Logo

Mandos

Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.

Consulting
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security
CyberSecTools logoCyberSecTools

Explore the largest curated directory of cybersecurity tools and resources to enhance your security practices. Find the right solution for your domain.

Operated by:

Mandos Cyber • KVK: 97994448

Netherlands • contact@mandos.io

Copyright © 2025 - All rights reserved

LINKS
BlogContact
LEGAL
Terms of servicesPrivacy policy