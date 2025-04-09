Zero Day Live 0 Commercial Updated 11 August 2025

Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

Zero Day Live is a cyber threat intelligence and observatory platform that provides early detection of malware and zero-day vulnerabilities. The platform operates through a proprietary sensor network that processes over 1 billion data points to identify emerging threats before they are weaponized. It delivers curated threat intelligence feeds with a focus on accuracy and signal-to-noise ratio. Key capabilities include: - Early threat detection, typically 5-12 days ahead of other sources - Identification of new malware and zero-day vulnerabilities - Linking threat actors to cybercriminal activities and cryptocurrency transactions - Non-invasive deployment requiring no system replacements, sensors, agents, or hardware - Proactive threat neutralization before attacks are launched The platform aims to enhance existing security measures by providing exclusive threat insights and actionable intelligence to organizations seeking to improve their cyber defense posture.