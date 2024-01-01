TypeDB CTI 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

TypeDB CTI is an open source threat intelligence platform that allows organizations to store and manage their cyber threat intelligence (CTI) knowledge in one database, enabling professionals to gain new insights about cyber threats by bringing together disparate CTI information. It enables data modeling based on logical and object-oriented principles, making it easy to create complex schemas and ingest various networks of CTI data. TypeDB's logical inference capability during query runtime helps discover new insights from existing CTI data, such as inferred transitive relations indicating the attribution of attack patterns to specific entities. It also facilitates linking hash values, IP addresses, or any shared data values.