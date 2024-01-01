A free and open-source OSINT framework for gathering and analyzing data from various sources
TypeDB CTI is an open source threat intelligence platform that allows organizations to store and manage their cyber threat intelligence (CTI) knowledge in one database, enabling professionals to gain new insights about cyber threats by bringing together disparate CTI information. It enables data modeling based on logical and object-oriented principles, making it easy to create complex schemas and ingest various networks of CTI data. TypeDB's logical inference capability during query runtime helps discover new insights from existing CTI data, such as inferred transitive relations indicating the attribution of attack patterns to specific entities. It also facilitates linking hash values, IP addresses, or any shared data values.
In-depth threat intelligence reports and services providing insights into real-world intrusions, malware analysis, and threat briefs.
A tool for identifying potential security threats by fetching known URLs and filtering out URLs with open redirection or SSRF parameters.
The Trystero Project is a threat intelligence platform that measures email security efficacy and provides various tools and resources, while VMware Carbon Black offers endpoint protection and workload security solutions.
A project that detects malicious SSL connections by identifying and blacklisting SSL certificates used by botnet C&C servers and identifying JA3 fingerprints to detect and block malware botnet C&C communication.
A tool for quick and effective Yara rule creation to isolate malware families and malicious objects.