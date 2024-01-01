YARA signature and IOC database for LOKI and THOR Lite scanners with high quality rules and IOCs.
PolySwarm is a next-generation malware intelligence marketplace that provides early detection of threats, unique samples, higher accuracy, and unrivaled threat hunting capabilities. It aggregates threat detection engines from various contributors, including independent researchers and security teams, to cover protection gaps and better protect enterprises against new threats. The platform offers PolyScore threat scoring, which enables SOC automation, and allows users to try it out with a free sign-up. PolySwarm's robust network of threat detection engines delivers wide coverage against common threats, and its specialized engines detect emerging and rare threats that others may miss.
Vectra AI offers an AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence platform that uses advanced machine learning to detect and respond to cyber threats across hybrid cloud environments.
Platform for the latest threat intelligence information
Signature-based YARA rules for detecting and preventing threats within Linux, Windows, and macOS systems.
A comprehensive and unrestricted dataset of security incidents for research and decision-making
Container of 200 Windows EVTX samples for testing detection scripts and training on DFIR.