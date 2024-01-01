Polyswarm 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

PolySwarm is a next-generation malware intelligence marketplace that provides early detection of threats, unique samples, higher accuracy, and unrivaled threat hunting capabilities. It aggregates threat detection engines from various contributors, including independent researchers and security teams, to cover protection gaps and better protect enterprises against new threats. The platform offers PolyScore threat scoring, which enables SOC automation, and allows users to try it out with a free sign-up. PolySwarm's robust network of threat detection engines delivers wide coverage against common threats, and its specialized engines detect emerging and rare threats that others may miss.