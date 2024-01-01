data-extraction

Katana

A next-generation crawling and spidering framework for extracting data from websites

Digital Forensics
Free
crawlingweb-scrapingweb-application-securitydata-extraction
OTE

A powerful OSINT tool for creating custom templates for data extraction and analysis

Digital Forensics
Free
osintdata-extractiondata-analysisjsoncsv
Android-Storage-Extractor v0.9

Extract local data storage of an Android application in one click.

Specialized Security
Free
data-extractionfile-extractionapp-security
QRadio

QRadio is a tool/framework designed to consolidate cyber threats intelligence sources.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencecyber-threatsdata-extractionthreat-huntingsecurity-information-sharing
libvslvm

A library and tools for accessing and analyzing Linux Logical Volume Manager (LVM) volume system format.

Digital Forensics
Free
data-extractionfile-analysislinux
Andriller CE (Community Edition)

A software utility with forensic tools for smartphones, offering powerful data extraction and decoding capabilities.

Digital Forensics
Free
forensic-analysisdata-extractiondecryption