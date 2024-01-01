Threat Intelligence Hunter (TIH) 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

TIH is an intelligence tool that helps you in searching for IOCs across multiple openly available security feeds and some well known APIs. The idea behind the tool is to facilitate searching and storing of frequently added IOCs for creating your own set of indicators. Requirements: Python 2.7, Argparse, Requests, API keys from Virustotal and URLVoid. Features: Local storage of threat feeds, check an IP against existing threat feeds and your local database, check for Bulk IP address list, check for MD5 Hash.