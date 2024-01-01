Threat Intelligence Hunter (TIH)

A collection of APT and cybercriminals campaigns with various resources and references.
TIH is an intelligence tool that helps you in searching for IOCs across multiple openly available security feeds and some well known APIs. The idea behind the tool is to facilitate searching and storing of frequently added IOCs for creating your own set of indicators. Requirements: Python 2.7, Argparse, Requests, API keys from Virustotal and URLVoid. Features: Local storage of threat feeds, check an IP against existing threat feeds and your local database, check for Bulk IP address list, check for MD5 Hash.
A library of Amazon S3 attack scenarios with mitigation strategies.
Repository containing IoCs related to Volexity's threat intelligence blog posts and tools.
Tool for visualizing correspondences between YARA ruleset and samples
QRadio is a tool/framework designed to consolidate cyber threats intelligence sources.
Cisco Umbrella is a cloud security platform that offers protection against threats on the internet by blocking malicious activity.