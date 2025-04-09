GroupSense Digital Risk Protection Services is a threat intelligence platform that monitors external attack surfaces and provides actionable intelligence to organizations. The service utilizes an internal intelligence platform called Tracelight that ingests over 500 OSINT sources and covers major and minor social media networks for comprehensive open web coverage. The platform maintains a breach database containing over 14 billion records to help prevent cyber attacks using compromised credentials. GroupSense analysts engage directly with threat actors using over 1,000 maintained personas to provide protection across the dark web. The service offers multilingual capabilities with analysts speaking 7 languages, enabling effective communication with threat actors in their native languages. The platform processes intelligence from all languages and provides tailored mitigation strategies based on specific organizational threats. Key features include automated collection from OSINT sources, adversary engagement capabilities, extensive breach data coverage, and curated threat intelligence for prioritized action. The service aims to help organizations focus resources on the highest-risk threats and develop targeted defensive strategies.
