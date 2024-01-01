A tool for auditing and reporting Unix host security with the ability to perform a lockdown.
ThreatCrowd API is a Python library that provides an interface to query ThreatCrowd's API for email, IP, domain, and antivirus reports. It allows you to query for specific email addresses, IP addresses, domains, and antivirus entries, and caches the results for a specified TTL (time to live) in seconds. The library provides a simple and easy-to-use interface for querying the ThreatCrowd API, making it a useful tool for cybersecurity professionals and researchers.
Platform for hosting Jeopardy and 'King of the Hill' style Capture the Flag competitions.
Fetches known URLs from various sources for a given domain
Guidance on securing NFS in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7
A tool to quickly get all JavaScript sources/files
Extracts resources (bitmaps, icons, cursors, AVI movies, HTML files, and more) from dll files