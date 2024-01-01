System Two Security 0 Commercial

System Two Security is a SOC automation platform that utilizes generative AI for threat hunting and analysis. The platform operates through three main components: 1. Threat Research: Consolidates and unifies Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) reports into a centralized repository. 2. Threat Analysis: Creates customized attack patterns and generates hunt packages specific to an organization's attack surface. 3. Iterative Threat Hunting: Implements automated threat hunting processes based on generated hunt packages, producing detailed hunt reports with threat identification and mitigation plans. The system processes raw cyber threat advisories and automates the threat detection and containment workflow, designed for use by MSSPs and enterprise SOCs.