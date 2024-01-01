System Two Security is a SOC automation platform that utilizes generative AI for threat hunting and analysis. The platform operates through three main components: 1. Threat Research: Consolidates and unifies Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) reports into a centralized repository. 2. Threat Analysis: Creates customized attack patterns and generates hunt packages specific to an organization's attack surface. 3. Iterative Threat Hunting: Implements automated threat hunting processes based on generated hunt packages, producing detailed hunt reports with threat identification and mitigation plans. The system processes raw cyber threat advisories and automates the threat detection and containment workflow, designed for use by MSSPs and enterprise SOCs.
Modular SOAR implementation in Python for security orchestration, automation, and response.
AIL Framework is a modular system for analyzing and detecting information leaks from unstructured data sources, with capabilities for data extraction, correlation, and integration with threat intelligence platforms.
PacBot is a platform for continuous compliance monitoring, compliance reporting, and security automation for the cloud, with a plugin-based data ingestion architecture.
A collection of Cyber Incident Response Playbook Battle Cards (PBC) for combating cyber threats and attacks, following a prescriptive approach inspired by CERT Societe Generale's IRM.
Web-based tool for incident response with easy local installation using Docker.
Repository of default playbooks and custom functions for Splunk SOAR instances with content migration to Splunk's GitHub.
A compilation of suggested tools for each component in a detection and response pipeline, with real-world examples, to design effective threat detection and response pipelines.
Dropzone AI is an autonomous AI agent for SOCs that performs end-to-end investigations of security alerts, integrating with existing cybersecurity tools and data sources.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.