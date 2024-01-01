ONYPHE is a cyber defense search engine that discovers exposed assets and provides real-time monitoring to identify vulnerabilities and potential risks.
Miscellaneous tool for checking samples against VirusTotal. Usage: $ python VT_RuleMGR.py -h usage: VT_RuleMGR.py [-h] [--list] [--create FILE] [--delete DELETE] optional arguments: -h, --help show this help message and exit --list List names/ids of Yara rules stored on VT --create FILE Add a Yara rule to VT (File Name used as RuleName --delete DELETE Delete a Yara rule from VT (By Name) Demo:
msticpy is a library for InfoSec investigation and hunting in Jupyter Notebooks with extensive functionality for log data analysis, threat intelligence enrichment, and visualization.
A repository to aid Windows threat hunters in looking for common artifacts.
A library of adversary emulation plans to evaluate defensive capabilities against real-world threats.
Facilitating exchange of information and knowledge to collectively protect against cyberattacks.
SecurityTrails API provides access to a vast repository of historical DNS lookups, WHOIS records, hostnames, and domains for cyber forensics and investigations.