Miscellaneous tool for checking samples against VirusTotal. Usage: $ python VT_RuleMGR.py -h usage: VT_RuleMGR.py [-h] [--list] [--create FILE] [--delete DELETE] optional arguments: -h, --help show this help message and exit --list List names/ids of Yara rules stored on VT --create FILE Add a Yara rule to VT (File Name used as RuleName --delete DELETE Delete a Yara rule from VT (By Name) Demo: