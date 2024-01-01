MITRE Cyber Analytics Repository 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The MITRE Cyber Analytics Repository (CAR) is a knowledge base of analytics developed by MITRE based on the MITRE ATT&CK adversary model. CAR defines a data model leveraged in its pseudocode representations and includes implementations targeted at specific tools (e.g., Splunk, EQL). It focuses on providing well-explained analytics with validated operating theory and rationale, covering a set of ATT&CK tactics and techniques.