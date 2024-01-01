Blue-team capture the flag competition for improving cybersecurity skills.
The MITRE Cyber Analytics Repository (CAR) is a knowledge base of analytics developed by MITRE based on the MITRE ATT&CK adversary model. CAR defines a data model leveraged in its pseudocode representations and includes implementations targeted at specific tools (e.g., Splunk, EQL). It focuses on providing well-explained analytics with validated operating theory and rationale, covering a set of ATT&CK tactics and techniques.
ENISA Training Resources offers online training material for cybersecurity specialists, covering technical areas such as artefact handling and analysis.
A comprehensive guide for using Docker with detailed information on prerequisites, installation, containers, images, networks, and more.
A comprehensive guide to reverse engineering by Dennis Yurichev, available for free download in multiple languages and formats, with praise from cybersecurity experts.
Deliberately vulnerable CI/CD environment with 11 challenges to practice security.
A comprehensive guide to memory forensics, covering tools, techniques, and procedures for analyzing volatile memory.