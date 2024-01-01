rule-based

rule-based

snort

Snort is an open source intrusion prevention system that uses rules to detect and prevent malicious network activity.

Network Security
Free
network-securitypacket-analysisrule-basedsecurity-monitoringsnort
Yara File Checker

A library for checking potentially malicious files and archives using YARA and making a decision about their harmfulness.

Malware Analysis
Free
file-analysismalware-detectionyararule-basedfile-scanning
YARA

YARA is a tool for identifying and classifying malware samples based on textual or binary patterns.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-detectionrule-basedpattern-matchingbinary-analysisfile-analysis
YARA Public YARA rules

A collection of publicly available YARA rules for detecting and classifying malware.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-detectionthreat-intelligencerule-basedpattern-matchingcybersecurity
yextend

A tool designed to handle archive file data and augment Yara's capabilities.

Malware Analysis
Free
yarafile-analysisbinary-securityfile-patchingpattern-matchingrule-based