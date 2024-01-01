5 tools and resources
Snort is an open source intrusion prevention system that uses rules to detect and prevent malicious network activity.
A library for checking potentially malicious files and archives using YARA and making a decision about their harmfulness.
YARA is a tool for identifying and classifying malware samples based on textual or binary patterns.
A collection of publicly available YARA rules for detecting and classifying malware.
A tool designed to handle archive file data and augment Yara's capabilities.