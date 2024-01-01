Collective Intelligence Framework (CIF) 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

CIF unifies threat intelligence to make it actionable by enriching indicators with GEO, DNS, and ASN tagging, allowing users to produce threat feeds that can be effectively utilized. The platform focuses on speed, performance, and integration, enabling users to streamline their data into security processes. With lessons learned from industry-wide threat intel experience and other CSIRTs globally, CIF is API and performance-driven for seamless integration with users' workflows.