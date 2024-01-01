Collective Intelligence Framework (CIF)

A repository to aid Windows threat hunters in looking for common artifacts.
CIF unifies threat intelligence to make it actionable by enriching indicators with GEO, DNS, and ASN tagging, allowing users to produce threat feeds that can be effectively utilized. The platform focuses on speed, performance, and integration, enabling users to streamline their data into security processes. With lessons learned from industry-wide threat intel experience and other CSIRTs globally, CIF is API and performance-driven for seamless integration with users' workflows.
Dataplane.org is a nonprofit organization providing free data, tools, and analysis to increase awareness of Internet trends, anomalies, threats, and misconfigurations.
Open Source Threat Intelligence Collector with plugin-oriented framework.
A cybersecurity tool for managing data points and cyber threat indicators with a focus on neo4j data traversal.
A Python library for interacting with TAXII servers
Yara rule generator using VirusTotal code similarity feature code-similar-to.