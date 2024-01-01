threat-feed

Hippocampe

Hippocampe is a threat feed aggregator with configurable confidence levels and a Hipposcore for determining maliciousness.

Threat Management
Free
threat-feedelasticsearchrest-apiopen-source
Forager

Forager is a threat intelligence tool that simplifies the retrieval, storage, and maintenance of threat data with a user-friendly interface and support for various data sources.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencethreat-feedthreat-datathreat-inteliocyara
Phishing Intelligence Engine (PIE)

An Active Defense framework for detecting and responding to phishing attacks in Office 365 Message Trace logs.

Specialized Security
Free
office-365email-securitythreat-feedregexthreat-intelligence
RiskAnalytics Solutions Community Projects

RiskAnalytics Solutions offers community projects for cyber threat intelligence sharing and collaboration.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencethreat-feedthreat-huntingsecurity-information-sharing
Combine

Gathers Threat Intelligence Feeds from publicly available sources and provides detailed output in CSV format.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencethreat-feedintelligence-gatheringopen-source-intelligencecsv-output
ThreatIngestor

An extendable tool to extract and aggregate IOCs from threat feeds, integrates with ThreatKB and MISP.

Threat Management
Free
iocthreat-intelligencethreat-feed