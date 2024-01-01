NEW

Hippocampe 0 ( 0 ) Hippocampe is a threat feed aggregator with configurable confidence levels and a Hipposcore for determining maliciousness. Threat Management Free threat-feedelasticsearchrest-apiopen-source

Forager 0 ( 0 ) Forager is a threat intelligence tool that simplifies the retrieval, storage, and maintenance of threat data with a user-friendly interface and support for various data sources. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencethreat-feedthreat-datathreat-inteliocyara

Combine 0 ( 0 ) Gathers Threat Intelligence Feeds from publicly available sources and provides detailed output in CSV format. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencethreat-feedintelligence-gatheringopen-source-intelligencecsv-output