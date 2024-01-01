6 tools and resources
Hippocampe is a threat feed aggregator with configurable confidence levels and a Hipposcore for determining maliciousness.
Forager is a threat intelligence tool that simplifies the retrieval, storage, and maintenance of threat data with a user-friendly interface and support for various data sources.
An Active Defense framework for detecting and responding to phishing attacks in Office 365 Message Trace logs.
RiskAnalytics Solutions offers community projects for cyber threat intelligence sharing and collaboration.
Gathers Threat Intelligence Feeds from publicly available sources and provides detailed output in CSV format.
An extendable tool to extract and aggregate IOCs from threat feeds, integrates with ThreatKB and MISP.